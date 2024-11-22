Trump attorney general pick Matt Gaetz drops bid in face of Senate opposition

WASHINGTON: Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general after the former lawmaker faced opposition from Senate Republicans over his past conduct.

Gaetz, who resigned from the US House of Representatives last week, was the subject of an Ethics Committee probe into allegations of having sex with an underage 17-year-old girl. He has denied wrongdoing.

The nomination was an early test of Trump's power over Congress, where his Republican Party will hold majorities in both chambers next year.

Gaetz was disliked by many fellow Republicans for having orchestrated the ouster last year of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, throwing the House into chaos for weeks.

Republicans in the Senate had bristled at the idea of being asked to vote on Gaetz without seeing the findings of the House Ethics Committee's investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gaetz, in a post on X, said he wanted to avoid becoming a distraction to the incoming Trump administration.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz wrote.

"Trump's DOJ (Department of Justice) must be in place and ready on Day 1."

Gaetz, who was nominated last week, never worked at the Justice Department nor served as a prosecutor at any level of government.

He was investigated by the FBI for nearly three years over potential sex trafficking violations, a probe that ended last year without charges being brought.