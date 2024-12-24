US House finds Matt Gaetz paid thousands of dollars for sex and drugs: Reports

Gaetz was the subject of a three-year FBI investigation into allegations of sex trafficking that produced no criminal charges.



The Ethics panel said there was not sufficient evidence that the three-term congressman violated the federal sex trafficking statute, CBS reported.



All of the women who testified said the sexual encounters with Gaetz were consensual, according to CBS.



However, one woman told the committee that the use of drugs at the parties and events they attended may have "impair[ed their] ability to really know what was going on or fully consent."



Another woman told the committee: "When I look back on certain moments, I feel violated."



Gaetz argued in his lawsuit that the panel had violated his constitutional rights to due process under the law "through the threatened release of an investigative report containing potentially defamatory allegations".



The panel's report found that Gaetz violated House rules and other standards of conduct banning prostitution, statutory rape and drug use, CBS reported.



It also found "substantial evidence" Gaetz engaged in illicit drug use, CBS reported. It accused him of accepting gifts of luxury travel in excess of permissible limits with a 2018 trip to The Bahamas, CBS added.