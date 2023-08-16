Maui's displaced grow restless as search for fire victims drags on

KAHULUI: A week after a ferocious wildfire ravaged the resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island, anxious residents were still awaiting news of hundreds of missing loved ones on Tuesday (Aug 15), as teams with cadaver dogs conducted a painstaking block-by-block search of the ashes.

Local, state and federal rescue workers have urged patience. The teams were proceeding as fast as possible, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said, but there was a "reverence" that encumbered the task of finding more of the dead, which already number at least 99 people - the most in any US wildfire in more than a century.

"It's not just ash on your clothing when you take it off. It's our loved ones," Pelletier said at a Monday briefing.

The search teams had covered only a quarter of the disaster area, he said, but he expressed hope that they could scan 85 per cent to 90 per cent by the weekend. Officials have encouraged survivors to provide DNA samples to assist in identifying remains, a challenge made more difficult by the fire's intense heat.

The American Red Cross had received over 2,500 calls from people trying to find and reunite with relatives and friends missing from the fire, and about 800 of those have been resolved, said Chris Young, senior director for operations and readiness.

Even as donations have poured in and Hawaii and federal officials have promised vast resources to aid in the recovery, some of the displaced have grown frustrated with the pace of the governmental response.

Kanamu Balinbin, a local football coach, took matters into his own hands, setting up a relief camp where people who lost their homes and belongings could find water and food.

"I was devastated. I consider myself a strong leader, but it broke me," Balindin said about his emotions after witnessing the destruction. "This is what keeps me going, helping people. A lot of us are at that stage."