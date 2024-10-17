Mayor among 16 killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon municipality building

Asked about the Israeli strike on Nabatieh, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller declined to comment on the circumstances of specific strikes but said the US understands Hezbollah operates from places like civilian homes and supported limited strikes to target the group.



"Obviously, we'd not want to see entire villages destroyed. We don't want to see civilian homes destroyed," Miller said. "So what we support are limited incursions to attack and degrade Hezbollah, to degrade Hezbollah infrastructure. Not to target civilians, not to destroy civilian homes, not to wipe villages out, we do support campaigns to take out Hezbollah."



Israel's military said on Wednesday it struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in the Nabatieh area and its navy also hit dozens of targets in southern Lebanon.



It said it had "dismantled" a tunnel network used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces in the heart of a town near the border with Israel, publishing a video showing multiple explosions rocking a cluster of buildings. Lebanese officials said it was the small town of Mhaibib.