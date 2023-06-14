Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mayor of Mexico's Tijuana moves into barracks for safety after threats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mayor of Mexico's Tijuana moves into barracks for safety after threats

Mayor of Mexico's Tijuana moves into barracks for safety after threats

Mexico's National Guard agents keep watch near a house where a cross-border drug trafficking tunnel was discovered, in Tijuana, Mexico, on May 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Duenes)

14 Jun 2023 04:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: The mayor of the violent border city Tijuana in northern Mexico, Montserrat Caballero, has moved into military barracks for her safety after she received threats, the president said on Tuesday (Jun 13).

Just south of San Diego in California, Tijuana has become one of Mexico's most dangerous cities as criminal groups fight over drug trafficking routes to the United States.

"She's being protected, since about two weeks ago," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his regular press conference. "We reached an agreement to help protect her and will continue to do so."

Murder rates fell last year but the government of Lopez Obrador is still on track to register a record total of murders for any six-year administration.

Caballero, of Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), told reporters in a video shared on social media on Monday that she had received more threats after confiscating 1,700 firearms from criminal groups and detaining 56 people.

"They are angry," she said. "And that's why I've been receiving threats."

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Mexico

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.