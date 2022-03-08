Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mayor of Ukraine's Lviv appeals for help with flood of displaced people
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mayor of Ukraine's Lviv appeals for help with flood of displaced people

Mayor of Ukraine's Lviv appeals for help with flood of displaced people
Servicemen escort people with children from Kyiv's Central Children's Hospital to an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mayor of Ukraine's Lviv appeals for help with flood of displaced people
Refugees queue for trains to Poland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mayor of Ukraine's Lviv appeals for help with flood of displaced people
FILE PHOTO: A group of children evacuated from an orphanage in Zaporizhzhia wait to board a bus for their transfer to Poland after fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
08 Mar 2022 03:43AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 03:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine: The mayor of said on Monday (Mar 7) the western Ukrainian city had reached the limits of its capacity to help people displaced by Russia's assault on Ukraine and appealed to international organisations for help.

Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said several hundred thousand people had already passed through Lviv as they headed west seeking safety. Some 200,000 internally displaced persons were now staying in Lviv, and 50,000 were going through Lviv railway station daily.

"We understand there will be another wave (of refugees) ... and call on international humanitarian organisations to come here and help," he said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us