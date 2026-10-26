Officials from Mecca pact countries to meet Iranian officials in Tehran

TENSIONS RISING

Saudi Arabia intercepted another wave of missiles and drones on Sunday as fighting with the Houthis continued unabated.

Ministers from the Mecca Pact countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh earlier this month and agreed to ensure the "rapid deployment" of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.



The Houthi attacks have become an increasingly destabilising element in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, turning US ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point ⁠in the wider war.



Tensions between Washington and Tehran have sharpened in recent days. President Donald Trump said on Friday the US may carry out another military operation against Iran and Iran's leaders have said that a renewed US military campaign would be met with a stronger response than before.



Iranian security officials have told Reuters that Tehran has drawn up detailed plans to hit Gulf undersea cables if the United States and Israel attack again. A US intelligence memo this week warned that Iranian plots against American personnel had reached "advanced stages".



The war, now nearly eight months old, has weighed on President Donald Trump's approval ratings ahead of the midterms.



The Mecca agreement's first article says the parties shall use "all necessary means" to eliminate threats to one another's territorial integrity, sovereignty or internationally recognised borders, according to a text seen by Reuters.



Efforts by Turkiye’s parliament to ratify the agreement began last week and are still underway, while Pakistan approved the pact last week.