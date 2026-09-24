US judge weighing Trump's White House ban on media outlets

"DIRECT ASSAULT ON THE FIRST AMENDMENT"

In their filing with the court, CNN, MS NOW and Politico said the access ban "could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles."



In a rare move, the top five US broadcasters said on Monday that they were halting pool coverage of the White House - where a broadcaster films on behalf of all television outlets for the day - in solidarity with CNN.



"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting," ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said.



On Tuesday, Trump appeared to suggest that CNN should not be covering him outside of the White House too.



"I'm surprised that CNN is here covering me. You shouldn't be here," Trump told a CNN reporter covering his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly.



On Monday evening, the White House launched a streaming channel, "Trump TV," which it said would show "top videos, major remarks, and must-see highlights streaming 24/7 and updated in real time."



The billionaire former reality TV star has long attacked media outlets that have aired critical coverage of his campaigns and administrations, repeatedly blasting the press as the "enemy of the people."



But the ban comes at a time when his approval ratings are at record lows, his Republican Party risks losing control of Congress in November's midterm elections, and the Iran war drags on with no end in sight.