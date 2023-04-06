Was the meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen a success?

“Now that is a very critical step, and I would argue that today's meeting actually reiterated congressional support for such a move,” he said.

Park Strategies senior vice president Sean King said the US and Taiwan have a “long-standing and very endurable” relationship, across issues such as “electronics, technology, healthcare, trade, defence, democracy, freedom, and the strategic position that Taiwan plays in blocking the PLA's (People's Liberation Army) naval advance into the western Pacific”.

Mr Liao said America has “always had to walk a very fine line between provocation and assurances” when it comes to Taiwan.

“You want to deter China in the sense with military force, making an invasion that much harder to achieve, while also at the same time not take away the possibility (and) the prospect of eventually potentially Taiwan reuniting and being part of China.”

He said Wednesday’s meeting was a success due to the focus on speeding up the arms sales, and emphasis on the shared democratic values within the alliance.

“And that's actually a sign to me that they're talking about more substantive stuff behind the scenes, on how to basically operationalise this new concept of deterrence and to basically make the red lines both on Taiwan and the US side,” said Mr Liao.

The two are also clearer on their approach, while taking into consideration the guardrails required with China in order for competition to proceed safely, he added.