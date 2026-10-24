Melania Trump announces truce in Ukrainian city 'on brink of disaster'

"SAVE CHILDREN"

Trump praised his wife, saying the Oleshky ceasefire was "her initiative" and came after her office contacted both sides.



"What she wants to do is save children," Trump told reporters.



Asked if she could participate in trilateral Ukraine-Russia-US peace talks that are due to restart next month, Trump replied: "No, but it's not the worst idea I've ever heard."



Melania Trump said she had worked with the Russian and Ukrainian leaderships on the Oleshky plan - describing herself as an "exclusive intermediary."



She said that civilian leaders from both countries would "work together" and visit the devastated city to assess aid needs.



"Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine," she said.



She added that she an "impartial American media organization" would "accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process" to ensure residents' wishes were respected.



The First Lady did not identify the news organisation.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also praised Melania.



"We welcome the efforts of the First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump, who has made a significant contribution to the ceasefire in Oleshky," Peskov said in a call with reporters.



"The military is working on coordinating the timeframe for the ceasefire."