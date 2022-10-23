Meloni takes over as Italian PM, urges fractious allies to unite

ROME: Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni took office on Sunday (Oct 23) as Italy's first woman prime minister, calling on the fractious members of her coalition government to unite as they face looming crises on several fronts.

Four weeks after her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won general elections, Meloni formally assumed office in a handover ceremony with outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi, before gathering her Cabinet.

"We must be united, there are emergencies the country is facing. We have to work together," the 45-year-old told her ministers during their first meeting, lasting half an hour.

The new government is the most far-right in Italy since World War II, and takes power at a time of soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It has already been rocked by tensions within Meloni's coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia.

Meloni was forced this week to repeat her unwavering support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia after Berlusconi was recorded defending President Vladimir Putin.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government taking the helm of the eurozone's third-largest economy has already sparked concern among Italy's allies, particularly in the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that she had a "good first call" with Meloni, saying she looked forward to "constructive cooperation".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany said that he wanted to keep "working closely together with Italy" in the EU, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Group of Seven (G7) - a sentiment Meloni reflected in responses to congratulatory messages on Twitter.

A spokesman for French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, left open on Sunday the possibility that he will be the first foreign leader to meet Meloni, as he headed to Rome and the Vatican for a pre-planned visit.