Four killed in Memphis shooting rampage, suspect arrested

WASHINGTON: A man killed at least four people and wounded three others in an hours-long shooting rampage across Memphis on Wednesday (Sep 7), before a high-speed chase that ended with his arrest, police in the United States city said.

Officers identified the suspect as Ezekiel Kelly, 19, and said he was apprehended with two weapons in his vehicle at around 9pm local time.

"(Kelly) was taken into custody without incident by the Memphis police department and the Shelby County sheriff's office," said Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis at a news conference.

Kelly is alleged to have killed his first victim just after midnight on Wednesday, and gone on a shooting spree across the Tennessee city in the afternoon and early evening, Davis said.

There were at least eight different crime scenes, police said, including carjackings and a shooting at a local store, and Kelly had live-streamed parts of his spree.

"Ezekiel Kelly was on Facebook Live when he opened fire inside the store," said Davis.