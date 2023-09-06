Three rescued from shark-bitten inflatable catamaran off Australia after setting sail from Vanuatu
The trio are unharmed, says a spokesperson for the voyage, which is aimed at promoting Russia and Siberia.
SYDNEY: Three men were plucked to safety on Wednesday (Sep 6) after sharks started tearing chunks from their inflatable catamaran as they attempted to sail to Australia from Vanuatu - a distance of more than 2,000km.
The men - two Russians and a French citizen - were picked up by a cargo ship while floating in the shark-filled Coral Sea.
"Both hulls of the vessel have been damaged following several shark attacks," the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said in a statement.
The authority said the trio had planned to sail from the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu to the city of Cairns in tropical northern Australia.
They activated an emergency distress beacon - registered to the Tion, a 9m inflatable catamaran - in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
AMSA requested the assistance of a Panama-flagged vehicle carrier, which successfully conducted the rescue. The boat was located about 800km southeast of Cairns in the Coral Sea.
Footage shot by a rescue helicopter shows the catamaran bobbing in calm seas as it is approached by the hulking Dugong Ace, a vehicle transporter that came to the sailors' aid.
The Coral Sea is brimming with reef sharks and other apex species such as tuna and marlin.
According to the Australian government, it is home to more sharks "than almost any other survey site in the world".
The three passengers are due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday, AMSA said.
The men were unharmed, said Anna Kosikhina, a spokesperson for the voyage, which she said was aimed at promoting Russia and Siberia and began two years ago.
"They were all intact. Nobody is hurt," she said.
"The only thing is that the balloons of the inflatable catamaran were blown away."
This was not the first accident on the voyage, Kosikhina said, with the steering device of a previous vessel failing during a previous leg from Chile to Easter Island.
The crew continued the expedition on an inflatable catamaran by the same manufacturer that had been stored on the island for several years.