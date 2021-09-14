'The shadow pandemic': Australia's mental health crisis as COVID-19 lockdowns exact toll

SYDNEY: It is dubbed Australia's "shadow pandemic", a worsening mental health crisis exacerbated by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns aimed at suppressing the spread of the virus.

When Patrick McGorry, professor of youth mental health at the University of Melbourne, used the phrase to describe the secondary impact of the disease, he shone a light on the formidable challenge facing Australia today: How to manage the psychological and emotional toll of the coronavirus, especially on the young and vulnerable.

In truth the crisis has affected everyone, whether on a severe or more manageable scale, and there is no escaping the long-term ramifications.

"It's a major threat to our mental health," declares Professor McGorry, who is also executive director of Orygen, a not-for-profit centre of excellence for the study and treatment of mental health in young people.

"Losing our sense of security, having to confront the fear of the virus, losing a lot of other things in our lives like the ability to exercise, mix with other people, to have a social role, have professional role or a work role, these are really big challenges we are all facing."

And the battle is only just beginning.

POP-UP CLINICS

A chain of pop-up mental health clinics has just opened in the worst-hit suburbs of greater Sydney, where the current lockdown is now into its third month.

They are aimed at all age groups and designed to provide emergency care to people who are finding it difficult to cope with the restrictions.

Promoted by the government as clinics under the Head to Health programme - an online and hotline service dealing with mental health - teams of support workers including psychologists, social workers and mental health occupational therapists will be on call to help by phone, video and face-to-face contact.

Australia's assistant minister to the prime minister for Mental Health and Suicide prevention David Coleman hopes the free clinics will "make a real difference for people impacted by the pandemic".

"We recognise that support for people's emotional wellbeing is critical in these extraordinary times with loss of freedom, lack of personal contact and work-related issues causing major distress and despair," he said in a media release on Sep 6, the day 10 pop-up clinics opened across Sydney.

The figures speak for themselves.

So far this year in New South Wales alone there has been a 49 per cent rise in the number of 12- to 17-year-olds turning up at hospital emergency departments with thoughts of self-harm or suicide on their mind, compared to 2019.

The nation's Bureau of Statistics reveals that one in three Australians between the ages of 18 and 34 admitted to experiencing high levels of psychological distress in June of this year.

And that was before the full impact of the latest Sydney lockdown was felt.