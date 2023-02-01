‘Detrimental to my mental health’: Students sue UK universities for curriculum disruptions in pandemic

If successful, it could set a precedent forcing other universities to also pay thousands of pounds in compensation to affected students.

UK students are seeking up to £5,000 (US$6,160) each, while international students, who paid higher fees, could get significantly more.

PROMISED VERSUS DELIVERED

When the pandemic hit, physical classes across the country were halted, and students spent much of their curriculum at home alone.

Locked out of their campuses for months on end, many struggled to make friends and did not have access to the libraries and other facilities.

Forced out of lecture theatres, the claimants feel the online teaching they received was not up to the standards they had expected from the universities.

“It’s not the same as a physical degree. You don’t have the same experience, you don’t have all of those amazing things that you wish and dreamt of when you imagined going to university,” said Ms Tia O’Donnell, who pursued a Fine Art degree at Central St Martins in London.

“I missed out on a lot of the practical and social interactions, and it was really detrimental to my mental health as well,” added Ms O’Donnell, who staged a protest during her graduation demanding a refund of her course fees.