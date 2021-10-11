Logo
Merck applies for US emergency authorisation of COVID-19 pill
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

11 Oct 2021 06:13PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 06:47PM)
Merck & Co Inc said on Monday (Oct 11) it has applied for US emergency use authorisation for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease.

Its authorisation could help change the clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home. The treatment, molnupiravir, could halve the chances of death or hospitalisation for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to the drugmaker.

The interim efficacy data on the drug, which has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had heavily impacted the shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers when it was released last week.

Existing drugs include Gilead Sciences Inc's infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalized.

Monoclonal antibody drugs have so far seen only limited uptake due to the difficulty in their administration.

 

Source: Reuters/gs

