US FDA authorises Merck's at-home anti-viral COVID-19 pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday (Dec 23) authorised Merck & Co's anti-viral pill for COVID-19, after giving the go-ahead to a similar treatment from Pfizer a day earlier.
Merck's drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalisations and deaths by around 30 per cent in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.
The agency authorised the oral drug for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
The US government has a contract to buy as many as 5 million courses of the drug for US$700 per course.
The drug is not authorised for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said in a statement.
Merck is known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.
