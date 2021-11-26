Merck's COVID-19 pill shows lower efficacy in updated data

Merck said on Friday (Nov 26) that updated data from its study on its experimental COVID-19 pill showed the drug was less effective in cutting hospitalisations and deaths than previously reported.

The drugmaker said its pill showed a 30 per cent reduction in hospitalisations and deaths, based on data from more than 1,400 patients.

In October, its data showed a roughly 50 per cent efficacy, based on data from 775 patients.

Merck's shares fell 3 per cent to US$79.80 in premarket trading, amid a fall in the broader markets.

The company filed for a US authorisation of the drug molnupiravir on Oct 11, following the interim data.

Merck said on Friday the data on molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday.