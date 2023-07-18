Mercury hits new highs as heatwaves scorch the globe

ATHENS: Temperatures reached new highs on Monday (Jul 17) as heatwaves and wildfires scorched swathes of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing the evacuation of 1,200 children close to a Greek seaside resort.

Health authorities have sounded alarms from North America to Europe and Asia, urging people to stay hydrated and shelter from the burning sun, in a stark reminder of the effects of global warming.

Near Athens, a forest fire flared in strong winds by the popular beach town of Loutraki where the mayor said holiday camps for youngsters had come under threat.

"We have saved 1,200 children who were in the holiday camps," said mayor Giorgos Gkionis.

Emergency services were also battling wildfires in Kouvaras and the resorts of Lagonissi, Anavyssos and Saronida near Athens. Several homes were burned in the area, according to footage from public broadcaster ERT.

Europe, the globe's fastest-warming continent, was bracing for its hottest-ever temperature on Italy's islands of Sicily and Sardinia, where a high of 48 degrees Celsius is predicted, according to the European Space Agency.

The United Nations validated the European heat record of 48.8 degrees Celsius set in Sicily in 2021.

"The extreme weather ... is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies," said World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

"This underlines the increasing urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible."

"WE THOUGHT WE'D ESCAPE"

In Rome, American Colman Peavy could not believe the heat as he sipped a cappuccino at a cafe with his wife Ana at the start of a two-week vacation.

"We're from Texas and it's really hot there, we thought we would escape the heat but it's even hotter here," said the 30-year-old.