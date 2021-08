MOSCOW: German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks in Moscow on Friday (Aug 20) to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and to extend a gas transit deal with Ukraine that expires in 2024.

"I have demanded once again from the president to release Navalny and I have made it clear that we will remain on the case," Merkel said. "We also spoke about the transit deal with Ukraine, which could and should be extended beyond 2024."