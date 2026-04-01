Iran Guards say will target US tech firms if more leaders killed

The warning did not specify where the action would take place, but it added:



"Residents around these terrorist companies in all countries of the region are also advised to leave their locations within a one-kilometre radius and move to a safe place."



In early March, Amazon reported that two of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates were "directly struck" by drones and one in Bahrain damaged by a nearby attack.



Supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour were killed on the first day of the war on Feb 28, with the US and Israel seeking to kill an entire echelon of the Iranian leadership.



The Islamic republic's powerful security chief, Ali Larijani, has also been killed, as have many other prominent figures.



Israel and the United States say they have dealt a major blow to Iran by killing top officials, but some analysts say the Islamic republic is showing resilience and capacity to recover from the setbacks.



Also on Tuesday, Iran's army said that in response to attacks on Iranian infrastructure its drones had targeted key "communications, telecommunications and industrial centres" in Israel including centres of industrial giants Siemens close to the main international airport and AT&T in the city of Haifa.



There was no immediate confirmation from Israel that these targets had been hit.