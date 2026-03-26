How Meta and Google lost a landmark social media addiction trial, raising stakes for tech giants

In the first ruling of its kind, Google and Meta were found liable for intentionally designing social media platforms deemed addictive and harmful to teenagers.

The verdict by a jury in Los Angeles could mark a turning point in the global backlash - and wave of lawsuits - alleging that social media platforms endanger the mental health of children.

Here’s what we know about the case and what it means for the tech giants.

THE TRIAL

Meta and Google were ordered on Wednesday (Mar 25) to pay a combined US$6 million in damages to plaintiff Kaley GM.

Kaley, a 20-year-old who was a minor when the case began, said she became addicted to Google’s YouTube and Meta’s Instagram at a young age because of their attention-grabbing design.

Jurors found the companies negligent in how they designed their platforms, and said they failed to adequately warn users about potential risks.

Meta and Google said they disagree with the verdict and plan to appeal.

In a separate case, a jury in New Mexico on Tuesday ordered Meta to pay US$375 million after finding that the company misled users about the safety of Facebook and Instagram while enabling child sexual exploitation on those platforms.

The lawsuit was brought by the state's attorney general.

Taken together, the rulings underscore a shift in how the courts - and the public - view the responsibilities of social media companies in protecting children.