Meta abruptly ends US fact-checks ahead of Trump term

ENDING "FACEBOOK JAIL"

Zuckerberg, like several other tech leaders, has met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida ahead of his Jan 20 inauguration.



Meta has made moves in recent days that are likely to please Trump's team, such as appointing former Republican official Joel Kaplan to head up public affairs at the company.



He takes over from Nick Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister.



Zuckerberg also named Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) head Dana White, a close ally of Trump, to the Meta board.



Kaplan, in a statement Tuesday, insisted the company's approach to content moderation had "gone too far".



"Too much harmless content gets censored, too many people find themselves wrongly locked up in 'Facebook jail,'" he said.



As part of the overhaul, Meta said it will relocate its trust and safety teams from liberal California to more conservative Texas.



"That will help us build trust to do this work in places where there is less concern about the bias of our teams," Zuckerberg said.



Zuckerberg also took a shot at the European Union "that has an ever-increasing number of laws institutionalising censorship and making it difficult to build anything innovative there".



The remark referred to new laws in Europe that require Meta and other major platforms to maintain content moderation standards or risk hefty fines.



Zuckerberg said that Meta would "work with President Trump to push back against foreign governments going after American companies to censor more."



Additionally, Meta announced it would reverse its 2021 policy of reducing political content across its platforms.