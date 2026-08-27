What could change for US teens on Instagram and Facebook

DAILY TIME LIMIT

Teen accounts would default to two hours of cumulative daily use across Meta's apps, resetting at midnight. Messaging and long-form video do not count toward the total.



Neither the curfew nor the cap can be changed by a teenager without a parent's approval and the limits can be tightened.



If competing platforms adopt equivalent commitments, the overnight block widens to 10pm to 7am and the daily allowance drops to 60 minutes per app, capped at two hours across all of them.



Notifications would be silenced during school hours, defined as 8am to 3pm on weekdays between Aug 15 and Jun 15.



Within four months, teens would be offered a feed that is not algorithmically personalized. Like counts would be hidden by default and cosmetic surgery filters barred.