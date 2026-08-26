Meta reaches US$16.68 billion settlement over social media harms to children

Meta Platforms agreed to pay a maximum US$16.68 billion and make major changes to Facebook and Instagram to resolve claims by states across the US that the company designed those platforms to addict children, misled consumers about their safety and improperly collected children's personal data.

The settlement resolves claims brought by 29 US states, and will end a federal trial that had been one of the highest-profile tests yet of allegations that social media companies harmed young users.

Meta will impose daily usage limits and restrict nighttime usage by children who use Facebook and Instagram, and enhance measures to prevent children from accessing age-restricted content.

The Menlo Park, California-based company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. Wednesday's settlement also resolves lawsuits by California, Illinois, New Mexico and Washington, DC, over privacy claims related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where the consulting firm collected personal data of millions of Facebook users.

Those states will receive US$459.3 million to resolve those lawsuits.

Shares of Meta rose 2.3 per cent in early trading.

The claims were part of a broader wave of litigation brought by states, local governments, school districts and individuals alleging that Meta and other social media companies fueled a nationwide youth mental health crisis. The trial in the Oakland, California, federal court covered claims from California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey that Meta violated their state laws protecting consumers.

It also covered claims from 29 states that Meta ⁠violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data from users it knew were children without parental notification or consent, and using the data to train machine learning and generative AI models.

Meta has long argued it could not have misled consumers about whether its services were addictive because "social media addiction" is not a recognised psychiatric condition. Before the trial began on Aug 18, Meta said California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey were seeking up to US$1.4 trillion in penalties. The states suggested that the figure would be closer to US$200 billion.