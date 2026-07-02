Meta shares surge on report of new AI cloud business

SAN FRANCISCO: Shares of Meta Platforms jumped more than six per cent on Wall Street Wednesday (Jul 1) after a report said the social media giant is preparing to launch a cloud computing business that would sell AI computing power to outside customers.



The report, published by Bloomberg, said Meta is developing plans to compete directly with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud by monetising the excess computing capacity it has built up while racing to develop artificial intelligence.



The company would also sell its own internally designed AI models to business customers for their own uses - a major emerging market for the cloud computing giants.



Meta has poured hundreds of billions of dollars into data centres and AI chips as it pursues what CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called "superintelligence," spending that has fuelled investor concerns about how the company will generate returns.



The company, which has struck major computing deals with CoreWeave, Google and Oracle, had seen its share price lose ground in recent months due to the AI overspending concerns.



Zuckerberg has previously signalled openness to selling excess computing capacity or launching a service that would charge business customers for AI usage measured in tokens.



"It's definitely on the table," Zuckerberg told shareholders on an earnings call in May.