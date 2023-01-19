The candidates to replace New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern

New Zealand's ruling Labour Party is looking for a new leader after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation on Thursday (Jan 19).

Ardern said on Thursday she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

A Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday; the party leader will be prime minister until the next general election. Ardern's term as leader will conclude no later than Feb 7 and a general election will be held on Oct 14.

Here are four Labour party lawmakers who could become prime minister: