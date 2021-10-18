Mexican electoral body says 2.85 million signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's national election authority said Sunday that 2.85 million signatures are necessary to move forward with a recall referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's mandate.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) said 3 per cent of the 94,845,915 registered voters in 32 states would need to show support between Nov 1 and Dec 15, mainly through its mobile app, in order for the recall referendum to move forward.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in 2018, has long said he would hold a recall referendum halfway through his term to decide if he continues in office.

Opposition parties, however, are against the referendum, which they see as a way to polarise voters and galvanise supporters of the president, who has consistently enjoyed support of around 60 per cent.