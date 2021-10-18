Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mexican electoral body says 2.85 million signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mexican electoral body says 2.85 million signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum

Mexican electoral body says 2.85 million signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks before the traditional military parade to mark the bicentennial of Mexico's Independence from Spain, and ahead of the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico on Sep 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf)

18 Oct 2021 03:53AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 03:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's national election authority said Sunday that 2.85 million signatures are necessary to move forward with a recall referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's mandate.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) said 3 per cent of the 94,845,915 registered voters in 32 states would need to show support between Nov 1 and Dec 15, mainly through its mobile app, in order for the recall referendum to move forward.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in 2018, has long said he would hold a recall referendum halfway through his term to decide if he continues in office.

Opposition parties, however, are against the referendum, which they see as a way to polarise voters and galvanise supporters of the president, who has consistently enjoyed support of around 60 per cent.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Mexico

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us