Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mexican President's 'Mayan Train' multi-billion dollar project dealt new legal blow
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mexican President's 'Mayan Train' multi-billion dollar project dealt new legal blow

Mexican President's 'Mayan Train' multi-billion dollar project dealt new legal blow

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at a military base in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, May 13, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

31 May 2022 09:33AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 09:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: A Mexican court ruling that indefinitely suspended construction of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship "Mayan Train" rail project over environmental concerns was welcomed by activists on Monday (May 30).

The 1,470km railway project, which has been trumpeted by Lopez Obrador as a cornerstone of his plans to develop the country's poorer southern states, aims to link tourist hot spots and spur development on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The court ruling states that Mexico's National Tourism Promotion Fund's (Fonatur) plans for the railway do "not comply with the proceedings of the environmental impact evaluation," according to a statement from Defending the Right to a Safe Environment (DMAS), an environmentalist group who argue the project is causing deforestation and wildlife disruption.

The legal dispute is centered on the 121km "section 5" of the project, connecting the resort cities of Cancun and Tulum in Quintana Roo state, where construction was initially suspended in April over a lack of environmental permits.

Fonatur said in a statement on Monday that it was confident it could "overcome" the indefinite suspension, noting the environment ministry was currently reviewing its environmental application for the multi-billion dollar railway.

The court's ban on further construction stands "only until the project's Environmental Impact Statement ... is fully resolved," said Fonatur.

Nonetheless, the ruling is a setback for Lopez Obrador, who has pledged to complete the railway by the end of 2023 and says the railway has created 105,000 jobs.

The government recently also clashed with environmentalists over a failed electricity reform bill, which would have increased investment in fossil fuels.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Mexico

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us