World

Mexican senator Galvez named opposition candidate for 2024 election
World

Mexican Senator Xochitl Galvez gestures during a private event as she pursues for the Frente Amplio por Mexico opposition alliance's candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

04 Sep 2023 02:30AM
MEXICO CITY: Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez was officially named on Sunday (Sep 3) as the 2024 presidential candidate of an alliance of opposition parties, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Galvez is seen as the main candidate to take on the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), the political party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Supporters were gathering in Mexico City on Sunday to celebrate her nomination.

Representatives of the alliance, known as Frente Amplio por Mexico - or the Broad Front for Mexico - had said Thursday that Galvez would be named the candidate.

PRI, a key party in the alliance, backed her at the expense of its own contender, Beatriz Paredes.

Source: Reuters

