US probes Mexican ship's deadly collision with New York's Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK: US safety officials launched a probe on Sunday (May 18) after a Mexican navy ship crashed into New York's iconic Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its masts and killing two crew members.

Numerous sailors were positioned among the navy vessel Cuauhtémoc's rigging at the time, video of the incident showed.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said early Sunday that 277 people had been on board the vessel and that two people had died from their injuries, without specifying where they were located on the vessel.

Nineteen others sustained injuries, he said, two of whom were in critical condition.

The white-hulled ship was moored on Sunday along banks of the East River, its mangled masts contrasting against colourful decorations for its US departure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on social media that it was "launching a go-team" to conduct an initial probe of the crash.