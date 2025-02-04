Mexico and Canada say Trump will pause tariffs for one month

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON/OTTAWA: United States President Donald Trump backed away from his threat to impose steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada on Monday (Feb 3), leaders of those countries said, but US tariffs on China were still due to take effect within hours.

Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said they had agreed to bolster border enforcement efforts in response to Trump's demand to crack down on immigration and drug smuggling. That would pause 25 per cent tariffs due to take effect on Tuesday for 30 days, both leaders said.

Trudeau said Canada would deploy new technology and personnel along its border with the US to stop the flow of fentanyl. There was no immediate confirmation from the White House, but Trump told reporters that a phone call with Trudeau went "very well".

Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal migration and drugs.

The agreement also includes a US commitment to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X. The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday, just hours before US tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada were set to take effect. Economists say the steep levies would cause widespread economic harm, including increased prices for US businesses and consumers.