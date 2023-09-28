Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mexico calls for Latin American meeting on soaring migration
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mexico calls for Latin American meeting on soaring migration

Mexico calls for Latin American meeting on soaring migration

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Chile's President Gabriel Boric (not pictured) deliver a statement to the media at La Moneda government palace in Santiago, Chile, on Sep 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)

28 Sep 2023 03:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday (Sep 27) called for a meeting of foreign ministers from 10 countries around Latin America to discuss migration, as record numbers of people make the dangerous crossing through the Darien Gap.

"It's not an issue that concerns only Mexico, it's a structural issue and it we need to face it this way," Lopez Obrador told a regular morning press conference, adding he expected the meeting would take place in approximately 10 days.

"We need to make a joint plan," he added, referring to protections for migrants as well as combating the root causes that force people - many from Venezuela, Cuba and countries in Central America - to leave their homes.

On Tuesday, the Mexican government's migration authority said it had deployed over 260 buses and vans to disperse over 8,000 migrants from the southern city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala, to other parts of the country.

Large numbers of migrants have been crossing into the United States from Mexico in recent weeks, piling pressure on the Biden administration to stem the flow of people as the US 2024 presidential election race begins to heat up.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.