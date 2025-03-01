Mexico, Canada seek to forestall Trump's tariffs with anti-drug efforts

WASHINGTON: Canada and Mexico on Friday (Feb 28) sought to show US President Donald Trump's administration evidence of progress in curbing the flow of fentanyl opioids into the US ahead of a March 4 deadline for punishing 25 per cent tariffs on their goods imports.

China, facing an extra US import duty of 10 per cent on Tuesday, accused the US of "tariff pressure and blackmail" over fentanyl and warned that it would backfire.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily briefing in Beijing on Friday that Trump's latest tariff threat, which comes on top of 10 per cent US duties on Chinese goods imposed on February 4, "has created a serious impact, pressure, coercion and threat to the dialogue and cooperation between the two sides in the field of drug control".

In Washington, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard described a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as a "cordial working meeting" in a post on X. He added that the US and Mexico "have a great future working together" but offered no details on discussions over the US tariff deadline.

