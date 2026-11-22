MEXICO CITY: Mexico's military announced Saturday (Nov 21) that it had captured a drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most wanted fugitives in an operation that left four soldiers and seven suspected gunmen dead.

Fausto Isidro Meza, alias "Chapo Isidro", was captured Friday night during a special forces raid in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, along with his alleged second-in-command and a financial operator for his criminal organisation.

The Mexican defence ministry said seven suspected attackers were killed and eight people arrested during the operation, including the three senior gang figures.

Four soldiers sent to reinforce security in the town of Guasave were also killed as gang members mounted fierce resistance to their leader's arrest, it said.

The military seized a .50-calibre rifle, a grenade launcher, grenades, other firearms, drugs and cash. It said there were no reports of civilian casualties.

The operation sparked panic across the surrounding area, with gunfire forcing the suspension of a professional baseball game in Guasave, local media reported.

Unverified videos posted on social media showed people running inside the stadium amid shouts of "Get down, get down!" as bursts of gunfire rang out nearby.

Another video appeared to show a hovering military helicopter firing a machine gun.

Violence also erupted in other parts of Sinaloa, where suspected gang members erected improvised roadblocks.

An unverified video circulating on social media overnight appeared to show a detained Chapo Isidro urging his associates to stand down, warning that "children, women, innocent people" could be put in harm's way.

US INTELLIGENCE COORDINATION

Chapo Isidro, 44, led a drug trafficking organisation affiliated with the Beltran Leyva gang and allied with one of two rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel, according to US and Mexican authorities.

He faces criminal charges in both Mexico and the United States.

The FBI had placed him on its list of 10 most wanted fugitives, while the US State Department offered a reward of up to US$5 million for information leading to his arrest.

Giving his name as Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, the US Department of Justice on Saturday applauded his capture, saying his group "trafficked multi-tonnage quantities of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl into the United States, and used extreme violence to further its operations."

The Mexican military said the operation was conducted "following coordination" with US intelligence in the "framework of bilateral cooperation".

Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that a "combined interagency effort, including the Homeland Security Task Force, supported this Mexican operation to remove a leader of one of the most dangerous drug cartels in Mexico".

"This successful operation is the result of a bilateral effort to eliminate terrorists in Mexico," Blanche said. "We extend our condolences to the families of the elite soldiers who were killed and our gratitude to the Mexican government."

The US Drug Enforcement Administration also welcomed his capture as "a significant victory against one of Mexico's most violent criminal networks".

PRESSURE FROM TRUMP

Chapo Isidro's capture comes just days after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of a summit in Asia.

Trump, who has pushed Mexico to do more to tackle drug gangs, said Friday that the two had discussed trade and security.

"We're working with her on the cartels because the cartels are running Mexico. I told her that, and we can't let the cartels run Mexico. They're our neighbour," he told reporters at the White House.

In July, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a longtime leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was sentenced to life in prison in New York.

Zambada was a former associate of notorious drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was extradited to the United States in 2017 and is also serving a life sentence.

Earlier this year, Sheinbaum faced political pressure over revelations that US intelligence personnel were operating in Mexico without her government's approval following the deaths in a road accident of two people reportedly working for the CIA.