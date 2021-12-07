Logo
Mexico's capital rolls out first COVID-19 booster shots
A worker at the U.S. auto parts maker Lear Corporation receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program for its employees in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Aug 24, 2021. Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez

07 Dec 2021 02:43PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 02:43PM)
MEXICO CITY: Mexico City officials will begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to residents over the age of 60 on Tuesday (Dec 7), officials said.

It is a part of a government plan to roll out booster shots.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last week the third doses would be made available as soon as possible, beginning with elderly people who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The first booster shots in the massive capital of nearly 10 million people will be AstraZeneca doses given to residents of the southern Tlalpan neighborhood, officials told a news conference on Monday.

To be eligible, people must have had an initial two doses six months ago.

The health ministry on Monday reported 110 more deaths from COVID-19 and 752 new cases, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 295,312 and total infections to 3,902,015.

Source: Reuters/yb

