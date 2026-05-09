Mexico to cut school year short ahead of World Cup

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities on Friday (May 8) announced that the school year would end over a month early as the country gears up to host World Cup matches, prompting broad backlash.

Education Secretary Mario Delgado said the decision to end the school year 40 days early was made in part due to a heat wave impacting several states.

"We're going to end the school year on Jun 5 because many states are already experiencing high temperatures, and there's also the issue of the World Cup," he said at an event in the northern state of Sonora.

He noted, however, that authorities were considering in turn moving up the start of the next academic year, currently scheduled for Aug 31.

The tournament - hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada - kicks off on Jun 11 when Mexico takes on South Africa at home in Mexico City.

When Delgado initially announced the move on Thursday, President Claudia Sheinbaum said it was merely a "proposal".

"There is no definitive calendar yet," she said at her daily press conference. "It's important that the children don't miss classes either."

Parents were left stunned by the decision, which could mean they need to find - and pay - for a third month of childcare during the summer break.

"Moving up the end of the school year will affect more than 23.4 million students by further reducing learning time, amid existing educational underachievement and growing inequalities," warned the Mexico Evalua public policy think tank.

The Coparmex business association called the decision "hasty," and warned of disruptions to families' schedules and subsequent impacts on labour.

Officials in Jalisco state in western Mexico - run by Sheinbaum opponents - said they would not comply with the decision, and keep schools open until June 30 as originally scheduled.

Classes will only be suspended for the four days when Guadalajara, located in the state, hosts World Cup matches, in order to address "logistical needs" sparked by the event.