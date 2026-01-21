Mexico hands over dozens more suspected cartel members to US

MEXICO CITY: Mexico said Tuesday (Jan 20) it has handed 37 suspected members of organised crime gangs over to the United States, whose President Donald Trump has threatened ground attacks against drug cartels there.



It was the third such handover in about a year, bringing the total to 92, the government said. It did not state the suspected criminals' nationalities.



The announcement came just over a week after President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed security with Trump and told him a US troop deployment in Mexico was "not on the table."



Trump had said land attacks against cartels would follow recent US maritime operations in the Pacific and Caribbean, without specifying where or when.



Sheinbaum has stepped up the extradition of cartel leaders and reinforced border cooperation, but has repeatedly voiced opposition to any military intervention.



She has pointed to a 50 per cent decrease in fentanyl seizures at the US southern border, a 40 percent drop in homicides in Mexico, and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs as proof of the success of her policies.