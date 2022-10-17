With no monkeypox vaccine at home, frustrated Mexicans go abroad

MEXICO CITY: As monkeypox continues to impact gay and bisexual men in dozens of countries around the world, at-risk Mexicans are going abroad for vaccines they say their government has not bothered to make available at home.

Mexico ranks ninth globally in total cases, according to the World Health Organization, but officials have not announced plans to acquire vaccines even as other Latin American countries receive shipments.

"It's been a long journey to find a vaccine," said Alberto Herbel, a communications professional and nightlife producer who flew from Mexico City to Los Angeles this month for a two-day stay to get vaccinated after failed attempts in France and Germany.

Herbel, 38, said he wanted the vaccine because half of his friends currently have or have had monkeypox.