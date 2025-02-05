Mexico moves troops to US border after Trump delays tariffs

MEXICO CITY: Mexico on Tuesday (Feb 4) began moving troops to its northern border as part of a 10,000-member deployment that President Claudia Sheinbaum promised US counterpart Donald Trump in exchange for a delay of his tariffs.

"The deployment has already started," Sheinbaum told reporters a day after announcing a last-minute deal with Trump to tighten measures against illegal migration and cross-border smuggling of the drug fentanyl.

Several hundred members of the National Guard were seen boarding a military plane in the southeastern city of Merida, heading for the Mexican-US border.

Troops were seen arriving in Tijuana, just south of California, and Ciudad Juarez, bordering Texas.

"There will be patrols along the entire US-Mexico border," said Jose Luis Santos, National Guard coordinator in Ciudad Juarez.

"Patrols will be conducted on foot and by vehicle, as well as patrols on various roads leading to the border," he told reporters.

Authorities from both countries also started a joint operation in Ciudad Juarez to locate a possible tunnel used by migrants to cross into the United States.

They found a storm drain during a search on Tuesday, but it did not lead into US territory, said the government of Chihuahua state, where Ciudad Juarez is located.

Last month, US and Mexican security agencies discovered a clandestine border tunnel going from Ciudad Juarez into El Paso, Texas.

The tunnel measured approximately 300m in length on the Mexican side and was hidden in a storm sewerage system operating between both cities.