Mexico receives 6 million COVID-19 vaccines as pressure grows to up jabs

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry said it had on Saturday (Oct 30) received nearly 6 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19 as pressure grows on the government to widen its vaccination roll-out to include children.

The shipment of 5,993,700 doses followed the arrival of almost 6.5 million Sputnik V vaccine doses on Tuesday, easily the two biggest vaccine consignments Mexico has received, according to data on the ministry's website.

Mexico has fully vaccinated against COVID-19 around 56 million people, or over 43 per cent of the population, according to Our World in Data, a research group at Oxford University.

The government has yet to undertake a broad inoculation program for children, saying only that it would vaccinate up to a million aged between 12 and 17 deemed to be at high risk.