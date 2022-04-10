Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a conference prior to the inauguration of the new Felipe Angeles Airport in Zumpango municipality in Mexico State, Mexico March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

10 Apr 2022 07:31AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 07:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday (Apr 9) that Mexico does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a video message released to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict.

"We do not accept Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions," said Lopez Obrador, referencing the Spanish, French, and American invasions of the Latin American nation.

"We are in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict."

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had invited Lopez Obrador to attend the event he convened with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.

While Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was unable to attend, he had promised to release a video "to condemn the invasion."

Lopez Obrador has tried to remain neutral in the conflict and has declined to impose sanctions against Russia.

While his government backed a United Nations vote urging Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Mexico abstained in a vote on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the UN's human rights body.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us