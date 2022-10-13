Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in US election debate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in US election debate

Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in US election debate
Asylum-seeking migrants cross the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Oct 3, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Paul Ratje)
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in US election debate
Migrants transported from the US border sit on a bus waiting for relocation after arriving at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City, on Oct 11, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
13 Oct 2022 03:00AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 03:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday (Oct 12) said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of US elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.

Speaking after Mexican authorities announced they had registered nearly 6,000 undocumented migrants in the country on Friday and Saturday, Lopez Obrador said his government wanted to ensure there was not "an influx of migrants in these days."

Lopez Obrador said the country's immigration policies were not changing, but stressed that it was important for Mexico not to be swept up in the US electoral rhetoric.

"We don't want to see the migration issue and Mexico to be part of the debate in United States," he told a regular news conference, noting that in the run-up to elections there was "always the temptation" to use migration for political ends.

Former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, made illegal immigration a focal point of his 2015-16 election campaign, causing outrage in his country's southern neighbour by describing Mexican migrants as rapists and drug runners.

In recent weeks, Republican state officials have bused thousands of Latin American migrants to largely Democratic cities elsewhere in the country, fuelling tensions over the issue and accusations that migrants are being used as political props.

In his remarks, Lopez Obrador pointed to legislative and governor elections scheduled for Nov 8, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott's re-election race.

Abbott, a critic of US border policy, has bused migrants to cities like Washington, DC, Chicago, and New York City, where the mayor this week declared a state of emergency to address the new arrivals' strain on city resources.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Mexico immigration

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.