Mexico says Trump tariffs would cost 400,000 US jobs

MEXICO CITY: Mexico said Wednesday (Nov 27) the United States will be shooting itself in the foot if President-elect Donald Trump implements his threats to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican imports.



Trump on Monday fired the warning shot in a looming trade war with the top three US trading partners by threatening to impose huge tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China if they failed to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling into the United States.



He said he would charge 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 per cent on Chinese goods "above any additional tariffs" on the world's second-biggest economy.