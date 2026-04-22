Mexico pyramid shooting was 'planned' attack: security officials

MEXICO CITY: Mexican security officials said Tuesday (Apr 21) that a recent shooting at the world-famous Teotihuacan pyramids that left one person dead and 13 others wounded "wasn't spontaneous."



As authorities grappled with the security breach that occurred just weeks before Mexico hosts several World Cup football matches beginning in June, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for tighter gun controls at tourist areas.



The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Mexico City resident Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, "made preliminary visits on multiple occasions to the archaeological site, stayed in hotels near the site ahead of time, and from there planned his violent acts," Mexico State Prosecutor Jose Luis Cervantes Martinez told reporters.



The Mexican attacker shot dead a Canadian and then died by suicide on the pyramid - less than an hour's drive from Mexico City - after military operatives approached and began to engage him.