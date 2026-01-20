Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum quelled concerns on Monday (Jan 19) about two recent movements of the US military in the vicinity of Mexico that have the country on edge since the attack on Venezuela.

On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration urged US aircraft operators to “exercise caution” when flying over the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico, Central America and parts of South America, citing “military activities.”

The president said her administration waited a couple hours until the US government provided “written” assurance that there would not be any US military flights over Mexican territory. She said the US government had not given Mexico a heads-up about any military operations.

The US government provided precise coordinates for where it was operating and Mexican authorities issued a statement saying the FAA advisory had no implications for Mexico.

Then, images of a US military transport airplane on the tarmac at Toluca’s airport about 63km west of Mexico City began circulating on social media.

Senator Clemente Castaneda, of the opposition Citizen Movement party, posted on social platform X asking for an explanation from the government, because Mexico’s senate is supposed to approve sending Mexican troops abroad or allowing foreign troops into Mexico.