Mexico threatens US gunmakers with fresh legal action

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president on Friday (Feb 14) warned US gunmakers they could face fresh legal action and be deemed accomplices if Washington designates Mexican cartels as terrorist groups.

The Latin American nation, which is under mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump to curb illegal drug smuggling, wants its neighbor to crack down on firearms trafficking in the other direction.

"If they declare these criminal groups as terrorists, then we'll have to expand our US lawsuit," President Claudia Sheinbaum said at a daily press conference.

A new charge could include alleged complicity of gunmakers with terror groups, she said.

"The lawyers are looking at it, but they could be accomplices," Sheinbaum warned.

She said the US Justice Department itself has recognized that "74 per cent of the weapons" used by criminal groups in Mexico come from north of the border.