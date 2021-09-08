Mexico's top court decriminalises abortion in 'watershed moment'

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday (Sep 7) that penalising abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights, just as parts of the United States enact tougher laws against the practice.

The decision in the world's second-biggest Roman Catholic country means that courts can no longer prosecute abortion cases, and follows the historic legalisation of the right in Argentina, which took effect earlier this year.

Arturo Zaldivar, president of the Mexican Supreme Court, hailed the decision as "a watershed moment" for all women, especially the most vulnerable.

The vote by the 10 judges present stemmed from a 2018 case challenging a criminal law on abortion in Coahuila, a northern Mexican state which borders Texas, which has just tightened its laws.

It also comes as a growing feminist movement has taken to the streets in Mexico to press for change, including calls to end anti-abortion laws on the books in much of the country.

At a demonstration in Coahuila state capital Saltillo, women wearing green bandanas to symbolise the pro-choice movement embraced and shouted "abortion is no longer a crime!"

"We're very happy that abortion has been decriminalised, and now we want it to be legal," said 26-year-old Karla Cihuatl, one of the demonstrators, who belongs to the feminist organisation Frente Feminista in Saltillo.

"This step has broken the stigma a little. But I believe that we still have to change the social aspect."