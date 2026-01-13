Mexico's Sheinbaum says US military intervention ruled out after talks with Trump

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she ruled out a US military intervention to combat drug cartels, following a "good conversation" on Monday (Jan 12) with President Donald Trump on security and drug trafficking.

In her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said she declined offers of military action from Trump and "ruled out" US military intervention in Mexico. She would seek another call if the US made statements to the contrary, she added.

"We continue to collaborate within the framework of our sovereignty ... We seek coordination without subordination," she said.

Earlier on Monday, Sheinbaum said in a post on X that the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico’s sovereignty, curbing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.

Trump last week in remarks to Fox News said cartels were running Mexico and suggested the US could strike land targets to combat them.

His comments were the latest in a series of escalating threats to deploy US military force against drug cartels within Mexican territory.