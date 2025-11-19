MI5 spy service warns UK lawmakers Chinese spies posing as headhunters

LONDON: Britain's MI5 security service issued a new warning to lawmakers on Tuesday (Nov 18) about attempts by Chinese agents to collect information and influence activity, its latest accusation that Beijing is trying to spy on the nation's parliament.

Lawmakers were told Chinese spies were targeting them by posing as headhunters or companies to make contact, with two individuals reaching out on LinkedIn to "conduct outreach at scale on behalf" of the Chinese government.

The speakers of the lower and upper houses of parliament said MI5 had said the Chinese Ministry of State Security was "actively reaching out to individuals in our community".

Britain's Security Minister Dan Jarvis told parliament the alert revealed "a covert and calculated attempt" by Beijing to interfere in UK politics and said the government would launch a counterespionage plan to address the threat.

"MI5 have stated that this activity is being carried out by a group of Chinese intelligence officers, often masked through the use of cover companies or external headhunters," he said.

In recent years, Britain and China have traded accusations of perceived spying. The Chinese embassy in London said the latest accusations were "pure fabrication and malicious slander".

"We strongly condemn such despicable moves of the UK side and have lodged stern representations with them," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

"We urge the UK side to immediately stop this self-staged charade of false accusations and self-aggrandisement, and stop going further down the wrong path of undermining China-UK relations."

SPYING CASE COLLAPSED IN SEPTEMBER

The new warning comes after British prosecutors abandoned a case in September against two British men charged with spying on members of parliament for China, saying the British government had not provided clear evidence to show that Beijing was a threat to its national security.

The collapse of the case led to accusations from opposition politicians that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was prioritising better relations with Beijing over national security. The government denies that.

It also comes just weeks before the government must decide whether to approve a massive new Chinese embassy in London that critics say will pose a security risk.

In October, MI5 said Chinese spies were creating fake job adverts to try to lure British professionals into handing over information, with thousands of suspicious postings placed on online recruitment platforms.